Mercedes-AMG To Introduce '53' Line Of Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce a fleet of AMG 53 branded vehicles from 2018 as it looks to continue the expansion of its performance models.
As the name implies, AMG 53 models will slot between the existing AMG 43 and AMG 63 series’ with the first model to receive the new badge expected to be the CLS53, as previously reported.
It is thought that the CLS53 will use a tuned version of the Mercedes M256 inline six-cylinder engine and deliver approximately 430 hp. Automotive News reports that in the CLS, the internal combustion engine will be mated to a small electric motor to improve fuel efficiency.
Following the CLS53’s debut, a number of other AMG 53 models can be expected, including ones based around the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet but there’s no confirmation yet that all 53 variants will have hybrid propulsion.
Our sources suggest the CLS53 AMG will debut at November’s Los Angeles Auto Show.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops