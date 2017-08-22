Mercedes-AMG's Four-Door GT4 Loses All Body Cladding

While still under wraps, this four-door Mercedes-AMG prototype isn't wearing any plastic cladding underneath, which means that the shapes you see are those of the final product.
Previous GT4 prototypes were trying to pass off as upcoming CLS models, making it hard for us to spot any of the car's Mercedes-AMG GT-like styling, which is now more than evident thanks to this new batch of spy images.
Unlike the CLS, which is still basically a saloon, the four-door GT4 clearly comes with a fastback design, wide and muscular fenders and a pair of taillights that look a lot like those of the AMG GT supercar.
From a rear 3/4 angle, it almost look more like an AMG GT and Audi A7 hybrid than it does a CLS. It's still very similar to the AMG GT Concept unveiled at Geneva earlier this year, although the rear window design has been changed, and the headlights appear considerably smaller.
As for the quad exhaust system, we've seen it before on previous prototypes, as we have the headlight graphics, door mirrors and wheels.
Also, by zooming in on the interior, we can see that the dashboard layout is completely different as opposed to the one used in the two-door AMG GT. While we can't be sure, the GT4 might get the same dual panel setup as the E-Class.
Conservatively, once you put your foot down, the most potent version of the four-door AMG GT (possibly called the GT S) should deliver 612 PS (604 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, which is exactly what you get in the flagship E63 S. However, if another recent report is to be believed, Mercedes-AMG could be planning an even more extreme version, one that will deliver no less than 805 horses via the same all-wheel drive system that debuted in the all-new E63.
Mercedes will likely launch the AMG GT4 sometime in 2018, when it will go on to challenge the likes of the Porsche Panamera.
