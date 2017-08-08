Mercedes-Benz E400 Coming To The U.S. This Summer

Mercedes-Benz will launch the new E400 4Matic sedan in the United States later this summer as the new E-Class family continues to grow.
Sales of the E400 sedan commenced in various parts of the world earlier this year, but as is often the case, the U.S. has been forced to wait a little bit longer for it. Fortunately, it has all the right ingredients to make local Mercedes buyers think it was worth the wait.
Like the E43, the E400 sedan (and wagon) both use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, it has been detuned to 329 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque and is funnelled through a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.
Local pricing details haven’t been announced but Autoblog suggests a figure of around $62,000 is likely, making it slightly more affordable than the $64,045 E400 wagon.