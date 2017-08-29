Mercedes-Benz Highlights The Perks Of Having An X-Class In New Spot

Everyone in the market for a new mid-size pickup truck knows, by now, that Mercedes-Benz has the X-Class to challenge the likes of the Volkswagen Amarok.We also know that it won't come to the world's largest pickup truck market, the U.S., but that's another story.
It carries a rather interesting styling, but beneath it all lies the architecture of the Nissan Navara, as the Germans have turned to the Japanese automaker to make sure that their new vehicle works both in the urban environment, as well as on challenging terrains.
So, how does the world look with a Mercedes-Benz X-Class as a daily driver? Well, according to the company's latest promotional film, quite nice actually, as it combines the best of both worlds. A rugged pickup truck with a generous hauling ability, and the comfort of a premium SUV, especially in the 'Power' grade, which provides "better quality feel and comfort", according to the manufacturer.
The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class isn’t available to order yet, but it will be starting this November, in several European countries, with prices commencing at €37,294 ($44,551) in Germany. The automaker will also launch it in several global markets, such as Australia, New Zealand, South America, and South Africa, within the next two years.