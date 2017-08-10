Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG Sells For Just 2% Of Its Original Price

It’s no secret that high-performance sedans and coupes from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi depreciate unlike anything else on four wheels.
However, until watching the video below from Rob Ferretti, we didn’t realize just how much these cars can plummet in value if they have a few electrical issues and have been involved in two accidents.
What we have here is a one owner 2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG which had an MSRP of around $200,000 when it was new. However, its new owner managed to purchase the super sedan for just $3,750, less than two per cent of its original sticker price.
Impressively, the twin-turbo V12 sitting under the hood appears to be running smoothly, despite having 150,000 miles on the clock. Most of the issues seem related to electronics, including faulty electric windows and a broken radio but Ferretti says most of these problems, as well as some visual improvements, could be resolved with just a few thousand dollar, making this S65 one hell of a bargain.