Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Travel 65 Turns 10, Gets 10-Year Limited Edition

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Sprinter Travel 65 by introducing the 10-Year Edition, a special model with extra equipment.
Limited to just 50 examples, the jubilee special can be had in two basic versions, finished in either tenorite grey metallic, with profile foliated accents and brushed aluminum look, or in diamond white metallic, and profile foliated accents with a brushed steel look.
Inside, the former gets the 'lumo' seat cushion design, with orange piping and orange/paint color grey leather headrest, while the latter has a 'mono' seat cushion design, with light blue piping and dark blue headrest.
In addition to these upgrades, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Travel 65 10-Year Edition also gets the Radio Audi 15 and Becker Map Pilot navigation system, and leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. The extra wide passenger seats, Travel Star Xtra with softline upholstery and folding tables, fridge, tour guide seat, intercom with microphone, reversing camera, main beam assistant and Collision Prevention Assist are also standard.
The brand's latest addition to their flagship of the minibus segment features further equipment offered at no additional cost, which can be found on the regular Sprinter Travel 65 as well, such as the electrically operated outward swinging door, double-glazed side windows, separate air conditioning for the driver and passengers, reading spots, curtains, and others.