Mercedes-Benz V-Class Gets RISE And Limited Edition Versions

PHOTO GALLERY

Mercedes-Benz has given the V-Class a small boost by launching the RISE and Limited Edition versions, ahead of their premiere at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.Limited to just 1,500 units, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class special edition is finished in 'designo hyacinth red metallic', a paint that's already familiar to customers of the C-Class and E-Class.The vehicle has been also equipped with the Night Package as standard, which features further exterior upgrades with the addition of black styling elements, while extra visual highlights , such as the AMG Line, and Avantgarde Exterior Sports Package can also be added, but as options.Available for order in Germany since earlier this month, from €34,990 ($41,202), tax included, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class RISE features standard equipment such as the Crosswind Assist, which can be joined by the optional Pre-Safe, Collision Prevention Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist.The automaker is offering the V-Class RISE as a standard or long-wheelbase model, with a choice of two 2.1-liter diesel engines, rated at 136PS (134hp) and 330Nm (243lb-ft) of torque, and 163PS (161hp) and 380Nm (lb-ft) of torque, respectively. Both units can be mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission, or an optional 7-speed automatic.