Mercedes-Benz V-Class Gets RISE And Limited Edition Versions

Mercedes-Benz has given the V-Class a small boost by launching the RISE and Limited Edition versions, ahead of their premiere at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Limited to just 1,500 units, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class special edition is finished in 'designo hyacinth red metallic', a paint that's already familiar to customers of the C-Class and E-Class.
The vehicle has been also equipped with the Night Package as standard, which features further exterior upgrades with the addition of black styling elements, while extra visual highlights, such as the AMG Line, and Avantgarde Exterior Sports Package can also be added, but as options.
Available for order in Germany since earlier this month, from €34,990 ($41,202), tax included, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class RISE features standard equipment such as the Crosswind Assist, which can be joined by the optional Pre-Safe, Collision Prevention Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist.
The automaker is offering the V-Class RISE as a standard or long-wheelbase model, with a choice of two 2.1-liter diesel engines, rated at 136PS (134hp) and 330Nm (243lb-ft) of torque, and 163PS (161hp) and 380Nm (lb-ft) of torque, respectively. Both units can be mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission, or an optional 7-speed automatic.