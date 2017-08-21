Mercedes Bringing AMG Project One, Compact EQ Concept And Fuel Cell GLC SUV To Frankfurt

Mercedes has confirmed its Frankfurt Motor Show lineup, with the stars being the near-production version of the AMG Project One, a fully electric compact concept under the EQ brand and a fuel-cell hydrogen version of the GLC SUV.
All in all, Mercedes will have on display around 100 vehicles at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, including the public debuts of the X-Class pickup truck and the facelifted S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.
The latter will stick to the same recipe with its four-door sibling, meaning a light refresh on the outside together with the new tech and powertrain features that debuted in the regular 2018 S-Class.
We’ll finally get to see what the upcoming AMG Project One hypercar will look like once it hits its limited production run, with the company claiming it will be “the first ever automobile to feature genuine F1 hybrid technology”.
However, the most important real-world vehicle will likely be the compact all-electric EQ concept which will aim directly to models like the Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3.
Mercedes is also keen to demonstrate its faith on the fuel-cell technology, with the introduction of the GLC F-Cell EQ Power, a fuel cell plug-in hybrid that offers a long range of 500km (310 miles), short hydrogen fuelling times and locally zero-emission driving.
It will be a busy show for Mercedes without any doubt, once Frankfurt opens its gates on Monday, September 11.
