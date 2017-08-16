Mercedes C-Class, GLC And GLC Coupe Gain New Enhancements, Sporty Special Models

Mercedes-Benz has made the C-Class Saloon and Estate more appealing by launching a new special model that builds on the AMG Exterior line and the Avantgarde Interior design and equipment grades.
Enhancing its look are the AMG 5-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels in high-gloss black, with a high-sheen finish, and standard LED 'high performance' headlights, while the cabin brings a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, special trims, and ambience lighting.
The automaker says that this special version of the car can be had with all engines, except for the AMG C43 and AMG C63.
Customers can also order the Coupe and Cabriolet variants of the C-Class in the Night Edition, which is based on the AMG Line and Night Package, and brings AMG multi-spoke 19-inch wheels, special diamond grille, 'Night Edition' badge on the center console, leather/Dinamica microfiber, and multifunction flat-bottomed sports steering wheel.
The two models can also be fitted with a heated multifunction steering wheel, on request, and an optional two-pipe exhaust system on the C180. Moreover, the Stowage Space package is also offered, with its two nets beneath the rear seat cushions.
Further enhancements include the Style Package for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet. It adds Artico man-made leather/Dinamica microfiber in black/nut brown, with contrasting stitching in turquoise, and the Cabriolet Comfort Package, with its semi-automatic boot separator that allows the soft top to be opened via a 1-way control, at the touch of a button.
The Rear Safety Package, with its sidebags in the rear and adaptive belt force limiters, is offered as standard, and so is the cruise control with speed limiter.
Smartphone Integration is now available as an option for the Audio 20 USB and Audio 20 CD systems, on the C-Class, GLC, and GLC Coupe. Mercedes will also let drivers access important data directly in the car, via the new Office function, which is part of the Connect Services.
A sports exhaust system is available as an optional extra, for the C200, C200 4Matic, and C250, while the rest of the range can be had with side-hinged sunblinds, with a pull-out design.
Finally, the GLC250 4Matic and GLC300 4MAtic can be fitted with a sports exhaust system, with valve control, as an option.