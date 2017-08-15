Mercedes Exterior Designers Dismisses Convertible Crossovers

The convertible crossover trend is bewildering to many, especially in light of the Nissan Murano Crosscabriolet disaster, but that didn't stop Range Rover from creating the Evoque Convertible.
Audi has previously toyed around with the idea as well as the automaker introduced the Crosslane Coupe concept back in 2012. However, it appears their German rivals at Mercedes aren't interested in the concept.
While the automaker offers a dizzying assortment of convertibles and roadsters, Mercedes exterior design director Robert Lesnik dismissed the idea of a convertible crossover in an interview with Wheels.
According to Lesnik, “If it’s easy to do, then why not, you could have nothing to lose. But to do a whole car for it – for an idea that nobody really asked for – well there’s a reason there’s only one car on the market."
He went on to say that making a convertible is relatively easy when the vehicle is based on a coupe because the structure is already there. Lesnik suggests this is why Range Rover signed off on the Evoque Convertible because the standard model is offered as a three-door crossover.
Transforming the GLC or GLE into a convertible would require a lot of structural changes as well as additional investment. As a result, Lesnik says Mercedes hasn't even bothered with the idea and noted “We should not do everything."
H/T to Motor1