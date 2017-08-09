Mercedes-Maybach 6 Convertible Teased Before Pebble Beach

Mercedes-Benz has just dropped a teaser video of its new Pebble Beach-bound concept, believed to be the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Convertible.
Unlike last year’s hardtop, the Convertible concept has been painted in a glistening shade of blue but for the most part, appears to have retained most of the styling cues of last year’s show-stopping creation.
With that in mind, the teaser shows off an impossibly-long hood, bulging front wheel arches and a futuristic and luxurious interior. As a matter of fact, the cabin appears almost identical to the original Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept and consists of the same steering wheel and gauge cluster as well as slender front seats that seamlessly flow over the transmission tunnel.
In all probability, the Maybach 6 Convertible will have the same powertrain also. That means they’ll be four permanent magnet synchronous electric motors and an 80-kWh battery pack, resulting in a total output of 750 hp, enough to send the 6-meter behemoth to 62 mph (100 km/h) in around 4 seconds.
Stay tuned for more Mercedes-Maybach 6 Convertible updates before the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance commences on August 17