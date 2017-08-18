Mercedes Produces Its Millionth GLC: The Most Popular Sport-Utility Benz Ever

Mercedes makes a whole array of SUVs, from the compact GLA to the big GLS. But the most popular among them is the GLC. In fact the manufacturer has just built its millionth example.
The model started out as the GLK in 2008, and (like the SLK/SLC) was relaunched in 2015 as the GLC to more clearly align with the C-Class family. Today it's also offered as the GLC Coupe with a sleeker roofline.
The landmark millionth example was produced at the plant in Bremen, Germany, where it's built alongside the C-Class sedan and wagon, but rolls off the line at a quicker pace than its lower-slung stablemates. That's not the only location where it's made, though: additional capacity is handled by Valmet in Finland, with local production taking place in China as well.
The Chinese market accounts for roughly half of all GLCs sold around the world – more than the United States or Germany. With nine engine options, a dozen colors to choose from, and so many trim levels and options, Mercedes says that – even with so many being made – no two GLCs need ever leave the factory exactly alike. We'd imagine, though, that certain combinations have proven more popular than others.
To put that million-made figure into perspective, consider that, as of this time last year, Mercedes had sold roughly four million SUVs in total – so the GLK/GLC accounts for nearly a quarter of all those made. The company's most popular model line remains the E-Class, of which Mercedes had sold over 13 million sedans and wagons two years ago already.