Mercedes Reportedly Suspends Sales Of The E350d

Mercedes can't seem to shake their diesel problems as Autocar is reporting the company has suspended sales of the E350d in Germany.
The decision appears to be voluntary as the company has reportedly decided to make several changes to the engine in order to lower its nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.
According to sources who spoke with the publication, Mercedes will make "changes to the injection process" and install a larger SCR catalyst. The latter change will reportedly provide a larger surface area for the AdBlue solution to atomize. This, in turn, should help to further reduce NOx emissions.
Despite the changes, the model is still expected to be equipped with an AdBlue tank that holds 24.5 liters (6.4 gallons) of the treatment solution. The report goes on to suggest the amount of AdBlue used during injection won't be changed and the reduction in emissions will be largely due to the use of the larger SCR catalyst.
It remains unclear when sales of the E350d will resume but the model could be recertified within a few weeks. When the recertification process is complete, the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine could continue to develop 258 PS (190 kW).