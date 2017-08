Mercedes Trademark Suggests 8G Transmission On The Way

PHOTO GALLERY

Mercedes could soon expand its range of transmissions with a new 8-speed ‘box to slot between its existing 7 G-Tronic and 9 G-Tronic units. Auto Guide has learned that on August 10, 2017, the German car manufacturer made a patent application for the name ‘8 G-Tronic’ to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for use with “automobiles and parts thereof.”At such an early stage, it is hard to say why Mercedes has patented ‘8 G-Tronic’ but there are two possible explanations. First, it plans to introduce a new transmission or second, it simply wants to protect the name.The first of those two may be the most likely. While there is nothing wrong with the firm’s current seven-speed transmission, Mercedes has made the 9 G-Tronic standard on many of its newer models, rendering the seven-speed somewhat redundant. It is therefore possible Mercedes may look to replace the 7G with the 8G and use it across an array of vehicles, including AMG-branded cars. Alternatively, the 7G could stick around for a few more years alongside the 8G and 9G.Furthermore, both BMW and Audi offer a selection of their vehicles with ZF’s 8-speed gearbox and Mercedes may think it needs to offer its own.