Michael Andretti Throws His Support Behind Electric Rallycross

Michael Andretti has thrown his support behind a future electric Global Rallycross championship.
During a recent interview with Volkswagen, Andretti said rallycross could be the perfect way to promote the performance capabilities of electric vehicles without any shortcomings experienced by Formula E.
“I think the future is pretty exciting and I think electric could be a big part of it. Many of us have come to the conclusion that GRC would be the perfect place to showcase electric vehicles. What you’re looking for out of these race cars is a lot of torque, which is what electric gives you, and the races are so short that range isn’t a concern.
“So rallycross is actually the perfect place for people to go out and say, “Wow, those electric cars really perform.” I think it will definitely help people understand the new technology more and maybe encourage fans to want to go out and buy an electric car,” Andretti said.
Since collaborating with Volkswagen in Red Bull Global Rallycross in 2014, Andretti Autosport has claimed two driver's titles and two manufacturer championships, quickly cementing its position as the team to beat.
Based on the most recent information, there appears to be three separate electric rallycross championships in the works. The first will complement Red Bull Global Rallycross and start in 2018, the second could act as a support series for Formula E and the third is set to commence on October 31 in Las Vegas and is the work of Speedleague.