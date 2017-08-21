Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Glistens Under Total Solar Eclipse

Mitsubishi has fulfilled its promise of snapping a picture of the Eclipse Cross under the total solar eclipse enjoyed by residents in North America.
The Japanese automaker gathered social media influences from 10 different countries to a location just outside of Salem, Oregon to enjoy the eclipse in its rare path of totality. The finished result is pretty cool (pictured below) and understandably, will be used to help market the sleek crossover.
Debuting at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the Eclipse Cross is the production version of the XR-PHEV concept and adopts an eccentric exterior design in a bid to attract new and younger customers to the brand.
Two engines are being offered for the Eclipse Cross from launch. The first is a 1.5-liter direct-injected turbocharged petrol unit mated to a CVT with an 8-speed Sport Mode manual override. Alternatively, the Eclipse Cross can also be fitted with a 2.2-liter common rail direct-injected turbo diesel with an 8-speed auto.