Mitsubishi To Capture The Eclipse Cross Under The Eclipse

Residents throughout North America are eagerly awaiting the total solar eclipse on August 21 and fittingly, so is Mitsubishi.
The automaker will live stream the solar eclipse from Salem, Oregon and at the same time, show off the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross when the sun is briefly blocked by the moon. The plan is to have images of the solar eclipse and the sleek crossover in the same shot.
At the time of the Eclipse Cross’s launch at the Geneva Motor Show, it was the brand’s first SUV since Nissan acquired a 34 per cent stake in the automaker. First previewed by the XR-PHEV II Concept, the Eclipse Cross slots between the Outlander and Outlander Sport.
Entry-level Eclipse Cross variants will arrive on the market with a new 1.5-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine that’s mated to a CVT with an 8-speed Sport Mode setting. For those that prefer diesels, Mitsubishi offers a 2.2-liter common rail direct-injection turbo unit.