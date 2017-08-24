Modded Jeep Drives Down Vertical Chute Like A Boss

This customized Jeep took to the Sand Hollows State Park in Hurricane, Utah in order to drive down a chute that's usually used for climbing up.
The car can be seen slowly making its way down the steep hill, looking almost as if it's defying gravity. Once it reaches the bottom, it casually drives off like nothing major just happened.
This rear-wheel steered off-roader was put together by Agility Customs from Sandy, Utah, who posted the video while stating: "This is a Jeep our shop built and we took it down to Sand Hollow to go wheeling."
"This is the Chute obstacle and people usually just go up it and we decided to get video of our Jeep coming down it since it is so steep."
That it is lads, it's really steep and we can't imagine loads of other vehicles, even competent off-roaders, performing this type of stunt on such a steep hill.