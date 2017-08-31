More Stringent Emissions Tests Come Into Effect In EU, Starting Tomorrow

September 1 will be the first day EU will apply the two new, more stringent emissions tests for all new cars and vans.
Replacing the outdated New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) test is the Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure or WLTP lab test, which will introduce more realistic testing conditions for measuring pollutant and CO2 emissions, therefore providing a more accurate basis for measuring a vehicle’s fuel consumption and emissions.
The second test the Real Driving Emissions test (RDE), which will also apply as of tomorrow, making Europe the only region in the world to put such a test into a full effect.
For the RDE, a car will be driven on public roads over a wide range of conditions using portable measuring equipment. RDE will complement the WLTP test cycle, ensuring that emissions levels measured during the laboratory test are also confirmed on the road.
“The automobile industry has invested heavily to achieve significant improvements in emissions from RDE-compliant Euro 6 vehicles,” said Erik Jonnaert Secretary General of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
“Indeed, these diesel vehicles will deliver very low pollutant emissions not only in the laboratory, but also on the road. We believe that the introduction of this latest generation of diesel vehicles, supported by fleet renewal plans, will play a strong role in helping cities move towards compliance with EU air quality targets.”
As of September 1, WLTP will apply to all new vehicles that are introduced on the European market for the first time. EU will apply WLTP to all new cars registered in September 2018. Similarly the first stage of RDE will apply to all new cars introduced for the first time in the EU as of September 1. In September 2019 RDE will be enforced to all new cars sold in the EU.