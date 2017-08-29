Most Revealing 2018 Bentley Continental GT Spy Shots Yet

Bentley is putting the final details on the new generation Continental GT, with prototypes roaming the streets with very little camouflage.
The plastic cladding is mostly gone, with Bentley only covering the lights all around and applying a thin wrap that allows the lines of the two-door grand-tourer to be seen clearly.
Based on the same platform with the current Porsche Panamera, the new Bentley Continental GT will be significantly lighter than the model it replaces, an achievement that wasn’t that hard since the outgoing Conti GT weighed like a small planet.
The body of the new Continental GT will be mostly made out of aluminum, instead of the steel used in the current model but don’t expect this Bentley to be a lightweight car as it will still remain in the 2-tonne category.
Under the unmistakable Bentley bodywork, the new British GT will come with a lot of new tech, including a sophisticated suspension with an active antiroll system that keeps the body flat on corners.
The engine range will keep the 6.0-liter W12 and probably the 4.0-liter V8, both of which are set to get upgraded for more horsepower and less emissions. A plug-in hybrid V6 powertrain is also on the cards.
Stay tuned as Bentley is getting ready to debut the new Continental GT, maybe as soon as the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show in two weeks’ time.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops