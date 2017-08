Mountune's Ford Focus RS M400 Fills The RS500 Void

PHOTO GALLERY

Sadly, Ford’s hardcore Focus RS500 was killed off last year but fortunately for owners of the hot hatch, the aftermarket industry is jam-packed with performance upgrades for the class-leader and one of the most respected tuners, Mountune, has just released its latest kit for the RS The brand’s new package incorporates an upgraded turbo re-circulation valve, high-performance alloy intercooler, an upgraded ECU and a high-flow hard pipe to increase power to 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque at the crank.Mountune says the power gains result in improved acceleration, both off the line and down the quarter mile, while also increasing the car’s 165 mph (266 km/h) top speed. No exact performance gains have been publicized, but a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time in the low 4 seconds is inevitable. Focus RS owners in the UK and Europe can pick up the Mountune M400 package for a reasonable 3,000 euros ($3,905).