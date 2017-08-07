MS-RT And Carlex Design Dedicate Limited Edition Ford Ranger To Valentino Rossi

In order to pay tribute to a motorcycle racing icon such as Valentino Rossi, MS-RT joined forces with Carlex Design to put together a bespoke Ford Ranger with VR/46 branding both inside and out.
While the Nappa leather interior features a custom steering wheel as well as VR/46 stickers, boards and embroidered motifs, the exterior of the truck packs a new front bumper, grille, and 18" graphite wheels.
Other add-ons include Laser LED full beam assist lights for the grille, a roof-mounted light bar, full suspension-lift kit and a bespoke dual-exit MS-RT Sports Exhaust system.
In terms of performance, this Ranger is packing Ford's 3.2-liter TDCi Duratorq diesel unit, offering 200 PS (197 HP) and 470 Nm (346 lb-ft) of torque, available from 1,500 to 2,750 rpm.
As for tech and convenience features, we're talking 8-way electrically-adjustable heated drivers seat with lumbar support, tailgate assist, power foldable matte black door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, an 8" TFT touchscreen with Ford SYNC3 (voice control, Bluetooth and USB connectivity), sat-nav, a rear-view camera, front parking sensors and a 230V interior invertor.
Customers can also opt for the Off-Road package, which includes not only the previously-mentioned suspension lift kit and roof-mounted LED light bar, but also an MS-RT underbody fuel tank protector and exclusive front and rear rubber floor mats.