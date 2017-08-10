Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Has 50 kWh And 75 kWh Batteries

Following an EPA leak on Monday, Elon Musk has confirmed that the Model 3 ships with either a 50-kWh battery or a 75-kWh battery.
Musk made the revelation during a conference call with potential investors, specifically saying that the entry-level has “just over” 50-kWh while the Model 3 Long Range has “about” 75 kWh, Electrek reports. By comparison, the EPA estimated the Long Range model would have an 80.5-kWh battery pack, despite Musk previously revealing nothing over 75-kWh could fit in the sedan.
Keeping battery capacity of the Model 3 secret for so long represents a significant change for the automaker where all its Model S and Model X vehicles denote the battery size in the name (e.g. Model S 100D). The Drive asserts that this is just one example of Tesla aiming to simplify its range and charge ahead with production.
Interestingly, Model 3 production is initially focusing on building the Long Range model before construction starts of the more affordable variant. Next year, a dual motor and performance-focused Model 3 will be launched.