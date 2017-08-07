Nevada Fining Drivers For Travelling Below The Speed Limit In Left Lane

Getting stuck behind a slow-moving vehicle in the left lane (or right…) is surely one of the most annoying things that can happen behind the wheel.
Thankfully, lawmakers in Nevada are hoping to end the issue by fining people who travel below the speed limit in the passing lane.
KTNV reports that first time offenders will be fined $50, while fines will rise to $250 for third-time offenders. There are a number of exceptions to the law, including emergency vehicles and road maintenance vehicles performing official duties.
Speaking about left lane hogs, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Dan Gordon said they are one of the key reasons for road rage.
“What they will do is move over to the second lane, #2 lane, or middle lane. They will pass and then as soon as they clear the car, they will cut back in the fast lane, cutting the driver off that is going below the speed limit. And next thing you know, they are showing each other they are number one, and they are holding up the finger,” he said.
Here's hoping other U.S. states and countries start enforcing similar laws.