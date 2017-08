Nevada Highway Patrol Retires Last Crown Vic, Chargers And Explorers Now Favored

Ford long-lasting symbol of automotive law enforcement is slowly but surely becoming extinct across America.The latest Crown Victoria casualty belongs to the Nevada Highway Patrol, who just retired their last unit according to, something trooper Jason Buratczuk found "bittersweet".NHP interim chief, John O'Rourke shares the trooper's feelings, saying that even he used to drive a Crown Vic back in the day, a car that even managed to push a semi at one point.added O'Rourke, while the NHP's garage managed confirmed that it was a very reliable car.Of course, the newer cars, such as the Dodge Chargers and Ford SUVs are a lot more fuel-efficient and modern, something the Crown Vic was never good at.Still, more modern doesn't necessarily mean more special.concluded the trooper.