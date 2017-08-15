New 2018 Renault Megane RS Photos Spill The Beans On Engine Bay And Interior

At this rate, by the time Renault decides to officially unveil the new-gen Megane RS in Frankfurt, next month, we'll probably know everything about it.
This latest set of images, which comes courtesy of Ferd on Facebook, provides a first look under the hood of the upcoming hot hatch, revealing the 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, for the first time.
It's still unknown exactly how much it delivers, but previous reports said it should produce around 300 horses, which will be channeled to the front axle through either a six-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The new Megane RS' cornering abilities will be enhanced by a bespoke version of the rear-wheel steering found on the GT, joined by a limited slip differential, sport suspension, and aerodynamic upgrades.
Renaultsport has also tweaked the interior of the car, as these photos reveal a pair of sports seats at the front, with the 'R.S.' lettering applied to the headrests, and red contrast stitching. Red accents can also be found on the seatbelts, steering wheel, gearshift lever, and probably on other parts of the interior, and the infotainment system will likely feature a few updates over the one found on the regular models.