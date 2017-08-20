New Audi A1 To Be More Dynamic Than Ever Before

Audi is currently working on the second-generation A1 and if reports prove accurate, it is set to be a significant improvement over the current car.
Speaking to Autocar, inside sources allege that Audi wants the new A1 to trump the Mini hatchback in all areas and intends on accomplishing this goal with a host of upgrades.
Most significantly, the new Audi A1 will be underpinned by a new platform and be available with adaptive damping control as part of the new suspension system. These changes are said to be enough to offer better handling and more comfort than the outgoing car and will inevitably be welcomed by prospective hatchback buyers.
Sadly, for those that fell in love with the tiny footprint of the A1, the new car will be larger with the wheelbase alone being lengthened by 94 mm. What’s more, the three-door version will no longer be offered. Additionally, we know the new A1’s exterior will be thoroughly redesigned to fit in line with the brand’s latest styling language, recently showcased by the latest A8.
In terms of engines, a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder with 113 hp will replace the current 1.2-liter turbo-four. Additionally, a new 1.5-liter four will take the place of the existing 1.4-liter four-cylinder while the new S1 will get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 250 hp rather than the 1.8-liter of today.
Audi is expected to launch the new A1 in the first half of 2018.
Renderings via RM Design.