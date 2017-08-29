New Bentley Continental GT Wants To Be The King Of Grand Tourers

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

Bentley pulled the wraps off the all-new Continental GT finally, revealing all the details on its new Grand Tourer that aims to conquer the luxury segment.The British company drew inspiration from its EXP 10 Speed 6 concept in designing the new Continental GT and it shows; the shape is now much more sculptural and dynamic, making the Continental GT look properly special.Bentley revised the proportions of the whole car, with the new generation having a longer and lower profile than its predecessor, due in part of the positioning of the front axle 135mm further forward which allowed a longer hood and a lower nose.The most radical departure however is to be found at the back, where Bentley gave the new Conti GT a pair of elliptical taillights, reflecting the shape of the exhaust tail pipes below them and giving the whole car a surprisingly elegant rear end.The wheelbase is now longer by 110mm and the whole car is wider by 25mm, helping the new, more dynamic design approach but the main reason for this change is of course the new MSB platform that’s also been used in the Porsche Panamera and enables the use of the latest 48-volt electrical system.Bentley however claims that the parts used for the new Continental GT are 82 percent bespoke to them, with the W12 model being 85kg (187lbs) lighter than the equivalent predecessor. It still tips the scales though at 2,250kg (4,960lbs). The whole skin of the car is made out of aluminum that’s been crafted using the Super Formed technology, which allowed creating the complex, more sharply defined body lines of the new model.The first, Launch models will be powered by the updated version of the company’s twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine, paired for the first time with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The powertrain produces 635 PS (626 hp) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque and allows the new Conti GT to accelerate to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds (0-60mph in 3.6 sec) and reach a top speed of 333km/h (207mph).