New BMW M5 Teaser Video Shows A Carbon Fiber Roof

The countdown to the unveiling of the BMW M5 continues as the company has released a new teaser video of the upcoming model.
Dubbed "Starting at incredible," the clip shows the high-performance sedan doing some power slides in the desert. While we only get a few glimpses of the car, it appears the vehicle will be equipped with a carbon fiber roof that reduces weight and helps to lower the center of gravity.
The 2018 BMW M5 will be unveiled on August 21st and the model will have a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that produces approximately 600 PS (441 kW) and more than 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. Backed up by an eight-speed automatic transmission and a new all-wheel drive system, the M5 will be able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds.
To put those numbers into perspective, the Mercedes-AMG E63 4MATIC has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine which develops 571 PS (420 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. This allows the sedan to rocket from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 250 mph (155 mph).
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC is even more extreme as its engine has been tuned to produce 612 PS (450 kW) and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque. Despite the increase in power, the top speed remains unchanged and the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time only drops by a tenth of a second.