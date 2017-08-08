New BMW X7 Gets Rendered Into Reality

The BMW X7 is coming to take on the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover, but nobody outside the company knows exactly what it will look like.
Nevertheless, inspired by the numerous spy shots and the design of the smaller X5, Aksyonov Nikita has rendered it into reality, and the images look, well familiar.
Whether these CGIs are close to reality is a good question, the answer of which should come next month, when the Germans are expected to preview their new flagship SUV with a concept, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
As far as the final production variant goes, this should hit the market towards the end of 2018, underpinned by the CLAR architecture, which is shared with the new 5- and 7-Series, and will eventually be adopted by the next generation of the 3-Series and X5.
Inside its long body it will have seating for up to 7 occupants in three rows, and these should make it attractive for both Chinese and American consumers.
The engine lineup will include a host of gasoline and diesel units, possibly joined by a plug-in hybrid. An M Performance model is also believed to be on the table, powered by the new twin-turbo V8 engine that sits under the hood of the new M5.