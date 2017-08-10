New Datsun Go Live Concept Debuts At Indonesia Auto Show

Nissan's brand Datsun is looking to cater Indonesia's young car enthusiasts with the new Go Live Concept.
Based on the Datsun Go hatch, the study features a lot of customization, and it looks like it came from a tuner, rather than an automaker.
Changes include the camouflage-style paint, bring yellow accents, large hexagonal grille, new headlights, bulging fenders, different bumpers, sporty side skirts, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The brand's executive design director, Kei Kyu, said: "We didn't want to just have a sporty execution of the design – like having it sit low to the ground and extra wide – because that's so typical and predictable in today's world. Instead, we wanted to show that this car makes a strong design statement to our customers, who express themselves through their vehicles and help them celebrate their passions."
Datsun hasn’t released any images with the interior of the concept that can be seen at the 2017 Indonesia Auto Show, from August 10, or details about its powertrain, but the production version is powered by Nissan's 1.2-liter petrol unit that's linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.