New Ferrari Portofino Gets A Virtual Fixed Roof Over Its Head

Ferrari has the GTC4Lusso in its lineup to quench the thirst of supercar enthusiasts looking for a Shooting Brake.
However, XTomi believes that the newly unveiled Portofino would make for a nice addition to the brand's family, carrying a similar design, and we have to admit that it certainly looks the business.
Now, as mentioned above, the Italian automaker won't introduce a Portofino Shooting Brake, Lusso, or whatever you want to call it, as the vehicle serves a replacement for the California T, so it will only be offered as a roadster, and will remain the most affordable product in Ferrari's lineup.
Powering it is a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that can be found in several supercars made in Maranello, such as the 488 GTB, 488 Spider, GTC4Lusso T, and California T. In the Portofino, it delivers 600PS (592hp) and 760Nm (561lb-ft) of torque to the ground, thus allowing it to reach 100km/h (62mph) in 3.5 seconds, before topping out at 320km/h (199mph).
Ferrari will reveal more details about the new Portofino in mid-September, when it will go under the spotlight at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.