New Ferrari Portofino Gets A Virtual Fixed Roof Over Its Head

PHOTO GALLERY

Ferrari has the GTC4Lusso in its lineup to quench the thirst of supercar enthusiasts looking for a Shooting Brake.However,believes that the newly unveiled Portofino would make for a nice addition to the brand's family, carrying a similar design, and we have to admit that it certainly looks the business.Now, as mentioned above, the Italian automaker won't introduce a Portofino Shooting Brake, Lusso, or whatever you want to call it, as the vehicle serves a replacement for the California T , so it will only be offered as a roadster, and will remain the most affordable product in Ferrari's lineup.Powering it is a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that can be found in several supercars made in Maranello, such as the 488 GTB GTC4Lusso T , and California T . In the Portofino, it delivers 600PS (592hp) and 760Nm (561lb-ft) of torque to the ground, thus allowing it to reach 100km/h (62mph) in 3.5 seconds, before topping out at 320km/h (199mph).Ferrari will reveal more details about the new Portofino in mid-September, when it will go under the spotlight at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.