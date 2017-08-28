New Ferrari Portofino Rumbles In Slovenia During Commercial Shoot

The Ferrari Portofino has been filmed for the first time on public roads during a commercial shoot in Koper, Slovenia.
The clip provides us with a brief listen to the revised twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine but more importantly, the video shows the California T replacement on the move and it certainly looks the business but perhaps isn’t as beautiful as we initially thought upon its release last week.
Ferrari will debut the Portofino at next month’s Frankfurt Motor Show and it will only be then when the world’s media has a proper look at the car.
On paper, it seems to tick all the boxes. Like the California T, it has a folding hardtop and a potent forced-induction engine, now delivering 590 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque from 3,000 to 5,200 rpm. That grunt allows the Portofino to hit 100 km/h (62mph) in 3.5 seconds and a 320 km/h (199 mph) top speed.