New Genesis G70 Wants A Piece Of Other Compact Luxury Saloons

VIDEO

Hyundai's premium brand, Genesis, continues to work on the G70, which will challenge the likes of the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and Jaguar XE, among others.It's currently in its final stages of development, as it should hit the market later this year, but scooped prototypes , like the one shown on video here, continue to keep their camouflage on, revealing very little of its new-age design.However, the car is believed to be inspired by the larger G80 and G90 , and it should ride on a rear-wheel drive platform, which will apparently make it lighter and faster than the new Kia Stinger , according to earlier sources.All-wheel drive is expected to be found on the options list, and future customers should be able to choose between several engines, including the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that powers the Stinger. In the Genesis G70 , the lump will reportedly receive a small power bump over its cousin, where it makes 365hp and 376lb-ft (494Nm) of torque, thus slashing the 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint probably to under 5 seconds.