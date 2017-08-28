New Genesis G70 Wants A Piece Of Other Compact Luxury Saloons

Hyundai's premium brand, Genesis, continues to work on the G70, which will challenge the likes of the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and Jaguar XE, among others.
It's currently in its final stages of development, as it should hit the market later this year, but scooped prototypes, like the one shown on video here, continue to keep their camouflage on, revealing very little of its new-age design.
However, the car is believed to be inspired by the larger G80 and G90, and it should ride on a rear-wheel drive platform, which will apparently make it lighter and faster than the new Kia Stinger, according to earlier sources.
All-wheel drive is expected to be found on the options list, and future customers should be able to choose between several engines, including the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that powers the Stinger. In the Genesis G70, the lump will reportedly receive a small power bump over its cousin, where it makes 365hp and 376lb-ft (494Nm) of torque, thus slashing the 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint probably to under 5 seconds.