New iPE Exhaust Adds More Crackles To 971 Panamera S/4S

Thanks to the new Innotech Performance Exhaust system, the all-new 971 Porsche Panamera has never sounded more raunchy.
It's packing all the crackles you could ever want during liftoff, while sounding like a genuine race car with the throttle floored. As for "bangs", you get plenty of those as well. A full orchestra of noises that will make any automotive enthusiast take notice.
Aside from the soundtrack, Innotech's custom exhaust for the new Panamera also provides it with an extra 28.9 HP and 31.36 Nm (23 lb-ft) of torque, while weight is dropped by 4.74 kg (10.5 lbs).
To put things into perspective, in case you own a 2017 Panamera 4S, you'll get the 29 HP added on top of the 441 you already have, for a total of 470 horses, while torque goes up to 581 Nm (428 lb-ft).
Whether the new figures suffice in making the 4S faster to 100 km/h (62 mph) than the 4.4 seconds it needed when stock, remains unknown. Although, logic dictates that the iPE exhaust should shave a little off that time.