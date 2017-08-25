New Kia Picanto Is A Small Car With A Big Personality

The new generation Kia Picanto challenges the likes of the Volkswagen Up!, and Hyundai i10, so how does it compare?
Well, in short, quite well actually, because it looks good, especially in the GT-Line and GT-Line S grades, which get a sporty body kit that really sets it off.
However, you might want to avoid the entry-level model altogether, as it doesn’t have air conditioning. If you can, you should also steer away from the 1.0-liter engine that makes 66hp, and go for the 1.25-liter unit, and its 83hp, but only with a manual gearbox, because the automatic is slow and sluggish to change gears, CarBuyer says.
The smartest choice, in terms of power, is the 1.0-liter T-GDi lump, borrowed from the Cee'd, which will join the lineup later this year, rated at 99hp.
The cabin of the 2017 Kia Picanto is a nice place to be, especially in the two range-topping grades, as the sense of quality is good, overall. The city car also gets 255 liters of boot space, which is more than you get in a Volkswagen Up!, and it also comes with 60:40 split-folding rear seats, as standard, unlike some of its rivals.
On the road, the new Picanto's steering feels light and direct, providing feedback. It corners well, rides well, although a bit firm in the GT-Line and GT-Line S trim levels.
Overall, the 2017 Kia Picanto seems like the city car to go for, but watch out how many options you tick from the list, because you could eventually end up paying over £14,000 ($17,930), and that's more than an entry-level Ford Fiesta, in UK.