New Land Rover Defender Concept Could Be Introduced Next Year

The Land Rover Defender is one of the most highly-anticipated vehicles in the company's history but we haven't heard much about the model since the automaker introduced the DC100 concepts back in 2011.
That changes today as Automotive News is reporting the Defender is continuing its slow march to production with an unveiling scheduled for 2019. That's still a ways off but the report suggests the company could unveil a new concept sometime next year.
Little is known about the Defender but officials have previously said it will be instantly recognizable and available in a variety of different configurations. Choices are expected to include everything from a two-door soft top to a traditional four-door model.
The vehicle is slated to ride on a unibody platform and speculation suggests it could be built at the company's plant in Slovakia. The vehicle is expected to use a variety of aluminum components and will likely be powered by an assortment of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
Besides talking about the Defender, the report suggests an updated Discovery Sport will be introduced in 2020 alongside a redesigned Range Rover Evoque.
A year later, the next-generation Range Rover is expected to debut as a larger and more luxurious off-roader with improved performance and capability. The model could also come equipped with a new 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder Ingenium engine as well as a hybrid powertrain.