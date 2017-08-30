New LC 500 Is Exactly What Lexus Needed Right Now

Having a proper halo model in the range is pretty important for Lexus and the new LC 500 looks like the ideal car for them.
It has the right sort of presence, with unmistakable GT proportions and an arresting design that works beautifully to the LC’s favor, including the huge spindle grille.
The fresh take on the classic front-engined GT is being backed by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 paired to a 10-speed Aisin automatic gearbox, producing 471hp and 389lb ft of torque.
0-60mph takes 4.4 seconds while top speed is rated at 168mph (270km/h) but the new Lexus LC 500 is one of those cars that don’t care about tenths of seconds and miles per hour. It’s all about offering a true flagship experience under the Lexus nameplate.
Carlos Lago from Edmunds reviews the new Lexus LC 500 on the video below.