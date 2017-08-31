New Mitsubishi Delica Concept Leaks Before Tokyo Motor Show

Prior to October’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, images of the bold new Mitsubishi Delica Concept have leaked online.
Indian Autos Blog reports that the next-generation Delica is based on the same platform as the Mitsubishi Outlander and will come standard with the company’s Super All Wheel Control system.
What’s immediately noticeable about the Delica is that its design is very similar to the new Mitsubishi Xpander, but like the outgoing Delica, it adopts a more rugged design better suited for off-road use.
For example, the front includes a prominent skid plate and a set of large circular fog lights. The ride height also appears slightly higher than the Xpander's, and the roofline makes the vehicle much more rectangular than its sibling. This is most obvious with the vertical rear window, roof racks and large third-row side windows.
Power for the model will reportedly come from a 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel, delivering 170 PS (167 HP) and around 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.