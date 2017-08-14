New Peugeot 108 Versions Join 2017 UK Lineup From £12,180

Peugeot are expanding their 108 range in the UK by adding new special edition Collection and TOP! Roland Garros trim levels to the mix.
The Peugeot 108 Collection is said to feature a high degree of personalization, allowing owners to get creative with their purchase. The car comes with a choice of five exterior colors (with contrasting interiors), 'speed' decals for the exterior, 15" alloys, personalized carpet mats and door sills, plus a leather steering wheel and gear knob.
In terms of tech, there's a 7" color touchscreen, a color reversing camera, electric and heated door mirrors and Peugeot's Open & Go keyless entry system.
Meanwhile, the flagship 108 TOP! Roland Garros now comes with an orange retractable electric fabric roof (as opposed to just a black one) and satellite navigation. Other features include the Open & Go system, tinted windows, LED daytime running lights, automatic air conditioning, color reversing camera and the 7" touchscreen, which comes with USB, Bluetooth and Peugeot Mirror Screen connectivity.
Back in June, Peugeot announced that the 108 TOP! Roland Garros would be available with both three and five doors, and that it would be powered by a 1.2-liter PureTech 82 petrol unit. Its starting price is £13,360, while new Collection spec 108 models cost upwards of £12,180.