New Skoda Electric Hatch Could Be Called Felicia E

Skoda is planning an EV offensive under the close watch of the Volkswagen Group, and one of the vehicles that are believed to be rebadged by the Czech automaker is the I.D. hatch.
This could be known as the Felicia E, AutoExpress says, thus marking the return of the brand's moniker that was used on the predecessor of the Fabia, from the mid-'90s until 2001.
However, unlike the previous Skoda Felicia, the new Felicia E will be a pure electric car, based on the MEB architecture, and it will be the firm's own version of the VW I.D. hatchback. Unlike its German counterpart, though, the Czech variant should be offered in at least two grades. These could allow buyers to choose between either a higher range or a better boot capacity.
It will be about as big as the Rapid Spaceback, but being underpinned by the MEB platform will significantly transform its cabin space, as the British publication believes that it will not only be roomier than the larger Octavia, but also very close to the Superb.
The Skoda Felicia E (name unconfirmed) won't be the manufacturer's only EV model, as the zero-emission push will also include the production version of the Vision E Concept. It will also be based on the MEB architecture, and it's believed to slot between the Karoq and the Kodiaq in terms of size.
The as-of-yet-unnamed coupe SUV will target the Tesla Model X, at approximately half the price, and it's said to become the most expensive product in Skoda's family. It's still too early to talk about its specs, but it could benefit from a range of up to 500km (310 miles), and a total system output of more than 300hp.
A Karoq-sized electric SUV is also believed to be in the pipeline, and it could be joined by a two-door or four-door coupe saloon. The latter, which was hinted by the brand's R&D chief, Christian Strube, a few months ago, could have a range in excess of 480km (300 miles), and probably more than 300hp. It will likely be initially launched in China, in the first half of next decade, and probably in Western Europe later.
Skoda is still planning to electrify the Citigo, with a zero-emission variant, and it will also offer a plug-in hybrid variant of the Superb, both of which should hit the market in 2019.
Note: Skoda Vision E Concept pictured