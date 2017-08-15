New SsangYong Rexton Priced From £27,500, UK Sales Start This Fall

Almost five months after it debuted at the Seoul Motor Show, the new generation SsangYong Rexton is getting ready to make its market launch in the United Kingdom.
Sales of the Korean SUV will commence this October, in Europe's largest right-hand drive market, with prices starting from £27,500 ($35,705) for the EX with a six-speed manual transmission. If you're looking for the 7-speed automatic transmission, made by Mercedes-Benz, then get ready to add another £2,000 ($2,597).
Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, power folding side mirrors, manual air conditioning, and smart audio system with 8-inch display. The two additional seats in the boot, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and traffic sign recognition are also offered at no extra cost.
Priced from £32,000 ($41,548) with a manual gearbox or £34,000 ($44,144) with an automatic, the ELX also comes with seven seats as standard, or five as optional, along with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone air conditioning, TomTom navi with 9.2-inch screen, and Supervision instrument cluster, with 7-inch LCD display. The list of standard features also includes Nappa leather upholstery, heated and powered front seats, heated steering wheel, smart key, electrochromatic rearview mirror, rear privacy glass, and 9 airbags.
The range-topping 2018 SsangYong Rexton is the 'Ultimate', priced from £37,500 ($48,689). It gets standard 7-speed auto gearbox, 5 seats, HID headlights, LED fog lights with cornering function, 20-inch alloy wheels, smart electronic tailgate, 3D around-view monitoring, interior mood lighting, quilted Nappa leather, heated and ventilated memory power seats, blind-spot detection, and rear-cross traffic alert.
No matter what version of the Korean SUV one's looking at, they will have to settle for the 2.2-liter that feeds 181PS (178hp) and 420Nm (310lb-ft) of torque to the four-wheel drive system. In other markets, SsangYong also offers a 2.0-liter turbo petrol, married to a 6-speed automatic transmission, but there's no word about this unit becoming available in the United Kingdom, so far.