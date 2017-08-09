New TVR Set To Revive A 70-Year Tradition Of Driver's Cars

1947 was a big year in the automotive industry. With the Second World War over and thankfully done with, the world returned to industry, seeing among others the establishment not only of Ferrari but also Saab, Hyundai... and TVR.
Now 70 years later, the resurgent British sportscar manufacturer is preparing to unveil its first new model at the Goodwood Revival next month.
“On the 70th birthday of our marque,” said TVR chairman Les Edgar, “we are entering a new era with a precisely engineered car that delivers exhilarating performance on road and track, as well as everything discerning customers expect of a car intended for everyday use."
The debut model of the revived automaker (codenamed T37 but tipped to rekindle the Griffith nameplate) has been designed by the legendary Gordon Murray – the same talent responsible for the McLaren F1, among others.
It's to be powered by a 5.0-liter V8 based on the Ford Coyote block and developed by Cosworth to the tune of 450-500 horsepower. With a power-to-weight ratio said to best the Porsche 911 Turbo S, it's expected to hit 60 in under four seconds and top out at over 200 miles per hour.
"We developed the new TVR as a product that builds on all the magic and excitement of our hand-crafted British motor cars of yesteryear,” added Murray. “We combined this with a most rigorous engineering and assembly process design to ensure outstanding consistency, build quality and reliability."
Some 400 orders have already been taken for the new TVR, which will hit the market initially in the form of a special Launch Edition. That's about all we know at the moment, but this first interior teaser image just released (showing the short-throw shifter and part of the center console/stack) suggests it'll be a real hoot to drive. Watch this space for more as the reveal is set to take place at Earls Court from September 8-10.