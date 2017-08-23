New Volkswagen Touareg To Be Unveiled Later This Year

The Volkswagen Touareg was recently spotted undergoing testing on the Autobahn and now the automaker has confirmed the next-generation model will be introduced later this year.
Speaking to Autocar at the unveiling of the T-Roc, Volkswagen Chairman Dr. Herbert Diess stated the new Touareg will be unveiled before it goes into production in November.
Expected to resemble the T-Prime GTE concept, the model will ride on the MLB Evo platform that underpins a variety of different models include the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and Lamborghini Urus. This change should enable the Touareg to be lighter and more fuel-efficient than its predecessor.
Besides being more eco-friendly, the Touareg is expected to become more luxurious and roomy. A variety of different seating configurations are rumored including everything from a four-seat configuration to a more traditional seven-seat arrangement.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but choices are expected to include a 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder, a supercharged 3.0-liter TFSI V6, and an assortment of 3.0-liter V6 diesels. A plug-in hybrid variant and a V8 TDI also are rumored for later on.
While the Touareg was recently dropped from the company's U.S. lineup, it remains unclear if the redesigned model will return.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops