New Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Most Civilized SUVs Money Can Buy

If you want a modern premium compact SUV that's good looking, comfortable, and packed with the latest technology, then the new Volvo XC60 is the one to go for.
It competes against the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Mercedes-Benz GLC, but it's the most civilized of the four, prioritizing comfort rather than driving dynamics, according to CarBuyer's review.
Some of its key features are the appealing exterior design, minimal cabin with premium materials, and lots of headroom and kneeroom for the rear passengers. Some might find its boot space a bit too short compared to the Germans, but in the real world, it works just fine.
The XC60 is also very comfortable to drive, offering supportive front seats. The driving position is spot on, but buyers are advised to spend about £1,000 ($1,304) extra for the optional air suspension, which can absorb almost every bump on the road.
This Volvo XC60 is the plug-in hybrid version, which in theory returns 135 UK mpg (112 US mpg / 2.1 l/100 km) with the use of the electric motor, but in the real world, you're looking more at around 50 UK mpg (42 US mpg / 5.6 l/100 km), and that's without any short or long acceleration bursts, as these could ruin your fuel economy.
And then, there's its price - nearly £60,000 ($78,235) for this version, with a few options on it, which is Porsche Macan GTS money, bar the sportiness.