New VW Polo Could Steal Customers From The Golf, Says This Review

As the new VW Polo is currently being launched across Europe, the first reviews are here to deliver their verdict.
The anticipated German supermini has grown significantly in size, thanks to the adoption of the MQB A0 platform, giving it a 94mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor.
What that means is that the new Polo now offers a lot more room inside and a boot volume that’s bigger even from what models one class above are offering.
Add to that an impressive for the class range of active safety systems that includes active cruise control -which gets a Stop&Go function in DSG-equipped models-, Front Assist with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Traffic Alert and Park Assist among others.
The fresh interior is a much-needed departure from the boring dashboard of the previous model, featuring splashes of color and VW’s latest tech, including the infotainment system and the Active Info Display for the instrument binnacle.
A wide range of efficient engines and five trim levels to choose from complete the picture of a supermini that really wants to dominate the segment against established rivals like the latest Ford Fiesta.
Carwow reviews the new VW Polo, and judging by their outcome they’ve been left with a great impression.