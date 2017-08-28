News Reporter Helps Save Stranded Truck Driver During Hurricane Harvey

A news reporter in Houston, Texas has helped to save the life of a stranded truck driver during Hurricane Harvey.
While on live TV, KHOU reporter Brandi Smith stumbled upon a large semi-truck that had become trapped below the highway in rapidly-rising flood waters. Fortunately, a sheriff’s truck with a boat happened to drive pass her and the camera crew just seconds later.
Smith was able to flag down the sheriff’s truck and inform them of the dire scenario just below. The officers can then be seen quickly jumping into action by finding a safe place to put their boat in the water and rescuing the helpless driver.
Hurricane Harvey smashed into the Texas coast as a category 4 storm late last week. In the 72 hours since the storm hit, some counties have experienced up to 26 inches (66 cm) of rain.
VIDEO
The moment @BrandiKHOU flagged down a sheriff's office boat to save a stranded trucker https://t.co/VoRT7ejo7Q pic.twitter.com/FTXRA13TH5— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) August 27, 2017