Next-Generation Ford Focus Wagon Scooped In Europe

The next-generation Ford Focus Wagon has been spied undergoing testing in Spain.
Looking instantly recognizable, the redesigned model has a wide oval grille which is flanked by angular headlights. The family-friendly estate also features prominent front fenders, a rakish windscreen, and a gently sloping roof.
The camouflage hides a number of styling details but the rear windows appear significantly larger than on the outgoing model. We can also see a more pronounced shoulder line and a slightly larger rear spoiler.
Ford has been relatively tight-lipped about the next-generation Focus but the car is expected to be longer and wider than its predecessor. Previous spy photos have also shown the cabin will have a prominent center stack with a large infotainment system and new switchgear.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but drivers can expect to find an assortment of three- and four-cylinder options. Other versions of the Focus will receive plug-in hybrid and electric variants but it is unclear if the wagon will also adopt the eco-friendly powertrains.
Of course, drivers looking for something hotter can wait for the new Focus ST Wagon. Rumors have suggested the model could come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine developing around 275 hp (205 kW).
Photo credits: Carpix for CarScoops