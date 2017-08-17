Next Range Rover Evoque To Adopt Velar Styling Cues, Might Eschew Hybrid Technology

The Range Rover Evoque has been on the market for nearly six years so it comes as little surprise the company is already working on the next-generation model.
According to Auto Express, the redesigned Evoque will debut next fall with an evolutionary design that borrows a number of styling cues from the new Range Rover Velar. Nothing is official at this point but speculation suggests the model will be equipped with a more prominent grille and flush-mounted door handles. The roofline could also be raised to improve rear seat headroom as well as provide a little extra cargo capacity.
The Evoque will reportedly ride on an updated version of the D8 platform and feature a wheelbase that has been stretched by approximately 80mm (3.1 inches). The decision to use the aging platform could have consequences as the publication reports the architecture might not be able to accommodate a hybrid powertrain.
While a hybrid might be out of the question, the model will reportedly be offered with a handful of Ingenium engines. The petrol variants will reportedly have outputs of 247 hp (184 kW) and 296 hp (220 kW), while the diesels are slated to develop 148 hp (110 kW), 178 hp (132 kW), and 237 hp (176 kW).
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops