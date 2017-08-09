Next SsangYong Rexton To Reportedly Be Designed By Pininfarina

SsangYong may have pulled the cover off the new generation Rexton earlier this year, but the Korean automaker is already looking into its successor.
Expected to arrive in 2021, CarMagazine reports that it will be more exciting to look at, as the SUV will be penned by the famous styling studio Pininfarina, according to the brand's CEO, Jong Sik Choi.
Both Pininfarina and SsangYong are part of the Mahindra Group, after the former was acquired almost two years ago in a deal that's believed to have been worth around $28 million.
It's still too early to talk about its platform or engine lineup, but besides using the styling house to design it, the Indian automaker Mahindra is also looking into launching a Pininfarina-designed electric supercar, earlier sources revealed.
It will be aimed at the US and Chinese markets, it could borrow some styling tweaks from the H2 Speed Concept that was presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.